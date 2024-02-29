MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday.

MannKind Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MannKind

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MannKind by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MannKind by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 500,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 337,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MannKind by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 710,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

