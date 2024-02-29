Mariner LLC Buys 31,743 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

