Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

