Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at UBS Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

