Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 791,318 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

