Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 342,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,120 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,337. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

