Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Mercer International stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $605.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

