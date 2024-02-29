Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,412 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.

NASDAQ:META opened at $484.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 685,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $242,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

