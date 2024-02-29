Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Methode Electronics worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

