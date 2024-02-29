MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $890.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $890.00 and last traded at $859.43, with a volume of 728446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $796.48.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,225 shares of company stock valued at $72,809,501. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

