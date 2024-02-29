Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

