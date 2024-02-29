MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $952.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

