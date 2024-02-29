National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Charlotte A. Swafford Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
National Health Investors Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NHI opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.
NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
