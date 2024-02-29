Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,089 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $83.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

