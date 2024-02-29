Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,230 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.63. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $237.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

