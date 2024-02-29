Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,461 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

