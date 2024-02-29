Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 8,687 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

