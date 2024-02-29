Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,812 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.40% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SXT opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

