Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $259.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -160.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

