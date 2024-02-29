Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

