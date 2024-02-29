Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Kirby worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

