Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

