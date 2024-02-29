Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,857 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

