Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,973 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $127.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

