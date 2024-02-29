Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 39,508 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

