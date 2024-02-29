Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $280.29 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

