Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.38% of Cogent Communications worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,590 shares of company stock worth $2,667,502 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

