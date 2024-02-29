Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.