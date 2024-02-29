Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

