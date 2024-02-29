Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 33.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

