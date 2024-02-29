Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

