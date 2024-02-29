Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.