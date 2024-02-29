Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Hexcel worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

