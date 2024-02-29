Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 136,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

