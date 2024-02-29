Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 380.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 62.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average is $288.79. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $344.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

