Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.13 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Report on GNTX

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.