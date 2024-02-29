Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.36 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.25 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,763 shares of company stock valued at $118,674,451. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

