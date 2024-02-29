Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.8 %

IRM opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.