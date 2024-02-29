Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.