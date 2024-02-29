Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.