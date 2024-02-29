Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.66 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cognex worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cognex by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 69,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.