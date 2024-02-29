Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.94 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ PANW opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.