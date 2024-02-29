Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

