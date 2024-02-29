Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.