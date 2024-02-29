Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $37.15 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

