Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 105,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

