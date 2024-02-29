Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,736 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVB opened at $176.37 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.