Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,268 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.