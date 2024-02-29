Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Skyline Champion worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.