Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

