Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

